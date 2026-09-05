Why did Sony fire 'Wheel of Fortune' announcer Jim Thornton?
What's the story
Jim Thornton, the longtime announcer for Wheel of Fortune, has been fired after Sony Pictures Television concluded its investigation into allegations related to a May flight incident. The studio announced on Friday that Thornton's employment has been terminated immediately. The controversy started when a passenger raised concerns about what Thornton was watching on his laptop during an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles.
Incident details
Allegations originated from a flight incident in May
The allegations reportedly stem from a May 14 American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Los Angeles.
The passenger had taken photos of Thornton's laptop, which appeared to show a "chat forum for pedophiles," according to TMZ.
After landing at Los Angeles International Airport, law enforcement officers questioned Thornton based on "concerns reported by a customer onboard."
However, he was ultimately free to leave.
No criminal charges have been filed against him as of now.
Defense statement
Thornton's attorney denied all allegations
Thornton's attorney, Allison Hart, disputed the allegations. She claimed that the website in question was opened by mistake and insisted that her client "did nothing wrong."
She added that once he realized what the chat room was, he left.
Hart further stated that Thornton has "never viewed or downloaded any child pornography" on that commercial flight or at any other time.
"In short, my client did nothing wrong," she added.
Official statement
Sony Pictures Television confirmed Thornton's termination
On September 4, Sony Pictures Television confirmed the termination of Thornton's employment.
The studio said in a statement, "Following a thorough investigation, Jim Thornton's employment with Wheel of Fortune has been terminated, effective immediately."
This decision comes as the show prepares for its 44th season premiere on September 14.
Show impact
Thornton's voice replaced in upcoming episodes during investigation
Thornton, who has been the announcer for Wheel of Fortune since 2011, also worked on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.
The show stars Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, with Thornton's voice being heard introducing contestants.
Meanwhile, Sony has begun replacing Thornton's voice in upcoming episodes during the investigation.
His attorney continues to deny any wrongdoing on his part.