'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' suspended over host's MAGA comments
Entertainment
ABC has indefinitely suspended "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following Jimmy Kimmel's remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk's death and Tyler Robinson's MAGA ties.
Instead of the late-night show, Sinclair-owned ABC affiliates are airing a special to honor Kirk, saying this move reflects their commitment to professionalism and accountability.
Kimmel must apologize, demands rise
After the controversy, Nexstar Media Group dropped the show from 32 affiliates.
Sinclair's Vice Chairman Jason Smith called Kimmel's comments "inappropriate" and suggested new rules to limit network control over local stations.
There are also growing demands for Kimmel to apologize publicly and donate to Kirk's family and Turning Point USA.