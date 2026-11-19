Jinto says quiet play won 'Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6'
Jinto, who won Bigg Boss Malayalam Season six, is facing some heat for what people called a "foolish game."
He cleared the air, saying his win came from quietly watching others and picking his moments, basically, playing smart instead of loud.
For him, this low-key approach was key to taking home the trophy.
Jinto: steady task wins earned respect
Jinto admits he was underestimated at first but says his steady wins in tasks eventually earned respect from everyone.
Now that Season eight is underway, with contestants like Shijin getting attention for a sympathy-driven narrative, Jinto points out there's no single way to play Bigg Boss.
His story shows that sometimes being observant and patient can be just as powerful as bold moves.