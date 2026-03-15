'Dhurandhar' mania: Is Aditya Dhar planning part 3?

The anticipation for Dhurandhar: The Revenge is at an all-time high, with record-breaking advance ticket sales indicating its massive box office success. In light of the sequel's strong ticket sales, Jio Studios has reportedly urged director Aditya Dhar to develop Dhurandhar 3. However, it remains unclear if Dhar will agree to this proposal.

Franchise potential 'Third part cannot be ruled out' A trade source told Variety India, "It's a kind of subject that can be made into multiple parts. Given the phenomenon created by Dhurandhar and the unprecedented buzz around its sequel, a third part cannot be ruled out." "Dhar does have an idea about the third chapter, but he isn't committing just yet." "Jio Studios has asked Dhar to at least include a post-credit tease in Dhurandhar 2 to hint at a possible third film to sustain audience excitement."

Director's perspective Dhar prefers to challenge himself with each project Another source, however, says that Dhar tends to avoid "formulaic franchise filmmaking" and seeks new challenges. "He is not so enthusiastic about creating a film universe, as he finds following the same trend again and again plainly boring." "Dhurandhar worked because it broke the usual template of the YRF Spy Universe and the popular South Indian action movies. Dhar may not want to trap himself within the very trend he challenged." The sequel will release on March 19.

Advertisement