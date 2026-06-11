JioCinema's Tadka crosses 100 million users as daily watch time quintuples Entertainment Jun 11, 2026

JioHotstar's TADKA platform just crossed 100 million users. It's all about quick, vertical videos (30 to 60 seconds) covering everything from romance, comedy, sports, and thrillers.

People are spending way more time on TADKA now, with daily watch time per viewer up 5 times.