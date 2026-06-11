JioCinema's Tadka crosses 100 million users as daily watch time quintuples
Entertainment
JioHotstar's TADKA platform just crossed 100 million users. It's all about quick, vertical videos (30 to 60 seconds) covering everything from romance, comedy, sports, and thrillers.
People are spending way more time on TADKA now, with daily watch time per viewer up 5 times.
TADKA 100+ originals Hindi/Tamil/Telugu
TADKA serves up over 100 original titles in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
The crowd is young—more than 42% are under 24—and the platform is equally popular in metro cities and Tier two towns.
JioHotstar mobile-first stories reach 500 million users
Production has moved beyond traditional hubs to places like Lucknow, Indore, and Hyderabad, opening doors for fresh creators.
JioHotstar's focus on mobile-first stories is helping it connect with its massive global audience of 500 million monthly users.