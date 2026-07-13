JioHotstar announces paranormal show 'Alibaba aur 40 Bhoot'

In the teaser, we hear a woman asking a man what kind of place this is as the screen features a nighttime stroll through a forest.

The caption of the post read: "Ghosting toh normal tha, yeh toh paranormal ho gaya."

As per IWM Buzz, the series has been shot in real locations, which are expected to add to its horror appeal.

Notably, rumors suggested it might get directed by Vishal Furia, although there's no clarity yet.