JioHotstar announces paranormal show 'Alibaba aur 40 Bhoot'
What's the story
On Monday, OTT platform JioHotstar announced a new web series called Alibaba aur 40 Bhoot. It also shared a teaser. Actor Vishal Vashishtha, known for his diverse roles in popular series like Clutch and Hustlers, is set to take on the lead role in the upcoming show. Another popular TV face, Asha Negi, is the female lead. The show is being produced by Dejavu Arts and will reportedly feature an adventurous storyline filled with intrigue and drama.
Role details
More about the series
In the teaser, we hear a woman asking a man what kind of place this is as the screen features a nighttime stroll through a forest.
The caption of the post read: "Ghosting toh normal tha, yeh toh paranormal ho gaya."
As per IWM Buzz, the series has been shot in real locations, which are expected to add to its horror appeal.
Notably, rumors suggested it might get directed by Vishal Furia, although there's no clarity yet.
Career highlights
A look at actors' careers
On television, Vashishtha has been a part of shows like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Gangaa, Jaat Ki Jugni, Vish, and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.
He has also appeared in the web series Ghar Waapsi and Showtime.
Meanwhile, Negi is known for Pavitra Rishta, Baarish, Ludo, Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, and Abhay.