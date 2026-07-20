JioStar to run 6 'Bigg Boss' editions, Khan to return
Entertainment
Bigg Boss fans, get ready: JioStar is rolling out six versions of the show this September!
For the first time ever, you'll see Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bangla editions running together.
Salman Khan returns for Bigg Boss 20, while regional stars like Vijay Sethupathi and Sourav Ganguly will host their language editions.
'Bigg Boss' drew over 500 million viewers
Last year was huge for Bigg Boss: over 500 million people tuned in and viewer engagement jumped by 47%. JioStar even released a coffee-table book celebrating its journey.
As for Bigg Boss 20 contestants? Fans are buzzing about possible names like Faisal Shaikh and Uorfi Javed.
Shooting kicks off September 21 with Khan juggling his film projects alongside hosting duties.