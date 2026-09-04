JioStar's 'Bigg Boss' draws 95+ advertisers across 6 regional editions
JioStar's Bigg Boss is having a big moment: over 95 brands have signed up as advertisers for its six regional editions in Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The show's multilingual vibe is clearly working, especially with 70% being first-time advertisers in the Hindi market and over half being in the southern editions.
This trend lines up with how brands are now spending more on regional content during India's festive season.
JioStar says over 500 million viewers
From national giants like HUL, Maruti Suzuki, Britannia, Hero MotoCorp, and Asian Paints to regional players like Ai+ Nova Smartphone and Danube Properties, the advertiser list is stacked.
With hosts like Salman Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Mohanlal leading different editions, Bigg Boss is reaching all corners of India.
Plus, JioStar says the show now boasts over 500 million viewers and saw a huge jump (47%) in engagement last year.