JioStar's 'Bigg Boss' draws 95+ advertisers across 6 regional editions

JioStar's Bigg Boss is having a big moment: over 95 brands have signed up as advertisers for its six regional editions in Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The show's multilingual vibe is clearly working, especially with 70% being first-time advertisers in the Hindi market and over half being in the southern editions.

This trend lines up with how brands are now spending more on regional content during India's festive season.