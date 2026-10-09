Jirochtikul apologizes to Indian fans for charades stereotyping Indian culture

Thai actor Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul has said sorry to Indian fans after his actions during a charades game on A Thai Late-Night Show, hosted by Katanyu Sawangsri, were seen as reinforcing stereotypes about Indian dance and culture.

He posted on X, explaining, "I have always affirmed and supported equality and diversity, and I always will. I truly assure you that I had no intention and no thought of mocking any race whatsoever. I sincerely maintain that it was merely part of playing a game. However, I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart if any of my actions hurt the feelings of anyone, whoever they may be, and especially the Indian fans. This will serve as an important lesson for me to improve my behavior moving forward."