Jo Wilson reveals cervical cancer recurrence misdiagnosis as benign neuroma
Entertainment
Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson just shared her experience of being misdiagnosed with a return of cervical cancer.
After first being treated in 2022, she faced another scare in early 2026 when doctors thought the disease had come back, only to learn months later it was actually a benign neuroma (just an inflamed nerve cluster).
Wilson urges women book pap tests
Wilson posted honestly about the relief she felt, but also the anxiety of living with uncertainty for five months.
She urged women to book their Pap test and to be kind, "they could be fighting a battle you know nothing about."
Her 2025 documentary, Football, Cancer and Me, also highlights her journey and pushes for more awareness around early detection.