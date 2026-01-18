Joachim Trier's 'Sentimental Value' sweeps European Film Awards
Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value stole the spotlight at the 38th European Film Awards in Berlin, picking up six major trophies—including Best Film and Best Director.
Stellan Skarsgard and Renate Reinsve took home acting honors for their roles as a distant father and estranged daughter, while the film's screenplay and music also got recognized.
Why does this matter?
Sentimental Value beat out 14 other films (even a Palme d'Or winner) with its honest look at messy family relationships.
Skarsgard, fresh off a Golden Globe win, called his EFA win "It feels like coming home. I thank you with all my heart."—a sweet nod to how personal this project feels.
Other highlights from the night
Oliver Laxe's Sirat picked up five technical awards, including Best Cinematography.
Fiume o morte! was named Best Documentary, and On Falling won European Discovery.
With all this momentum, Sentimental Value is now one to watch for the Oscars in March 2026.