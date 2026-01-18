Joachim Trier's 'Sentimental Value' sweeps European Film Awards Entertainment Jan 18, 2026

Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value stole the spotlight at the 38th European Film Awards in Berlin, picking up six major trophies—including Best Film and Best Director.

Stellan Skarsgard and Renate Reinsve took home acting honors for their roles as a distant father and estranged daughter, while the film's screenplay and music also got recognized.