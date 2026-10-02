Joel says shunt surgery improved brain function despite hearing issues
Entertainment
Billy Joel just let fans know how he's doing after brain surgery for normal pressure hydrocephalus, a condition he was diagnosed with last year.
The 77-year-old said doctors put in a shunt to help drain fluid from his brain.
He's still dealing with some balance and hearing issues, but says the surgery has helped his brain function.
Joel reduces concerts, focuses on recovery
Joel admitted that years of loud concerts probably made his hearing worse, so he's cut back on live shows to protect himself.
He's focusing on physical therapy and reducing stress these days.
Wanting to reassure everyone, Joel shared, "I want people to not have to worry about me."
Even with the setbacks, he sounds optimistic about getting better.