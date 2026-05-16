Jog makes 1st Cannes appearance and calls it 'truly surreal'
Entertainment
Marathi actor Pushkar Jog just made his first-ever appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, turning heads with his confident, understated style. Fans loved his genuine excitement on the red carpet.
Jog called it "truly surreal" to represent Maharashtra and India among global talent.
Jog spotlights Marathi cinema globally
This moment isn't just about Jog. It's a big deal for Marathi cinema too. By stepping onto such a huge international stage, he's putting regional talent in the spotlight.
Known for movies like Baap Manus and Human Cocaine, Jog's achievement is being celebrated as a proud milestone by fans back home.