Johar announces 9th and final 'Koffee With Karan' season

Karan Johar just announced that the upcoming ninth season of his legendary talk show, Koffee With Karan, will be its last.

He shared the news in a teaser video, saying, "You heard it right. It is going to be my last season of Koffee With Karan. I'm not acting, I'm not pretending. It is my last," and even joked that there won't be any cricketers this time.

The final season drops on JioHotstar on October 14.