Johar announces 9th and final 'Koffee With Karan' season
Entertainment
Karan Johar just announced that the upcoming ninth season of his legendary talk show, Koffee With Karan, will be its last.
He shared the news in a teaser video, saying, "You heard it right. It is going to be my last season of Koffee With Karan. I'm not acting, I'm not pretending. It is my last," and even joked that there won't be any cricketers this time.
The final season drops on JioHotstar on October 14.
'Koffee With Karan' legacy and sendoff
Since 2004, Koffee With Karan has been Bollywood's go-to spot for unfiltered celebrity conversations and those iconic Rapid Fire rounds.
Over the years, it's sparked debates, revealed secrets, and become a true pop culture staple.
Expect more big names and memorable moments as the show signs off with one last round on the couch.