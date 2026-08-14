Johar backs Roy's untitled psychological romance with actor Lakshya

Lakshya is stepping into a fresh role, teaming up with director Prosit Roy (of Raakh and Pari fame) for an untitled film that blends romance and psychological drama.

Karan Johar is backing the project, which starts filming in December 2026 and is scheduled to release in 2027.

Lakshya was reportedly intrigued by the script's unique take on love: it's definitely not your typical romance.