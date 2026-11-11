Johar calls backlash against 'Koffee With Karan' guests regressive
Karan Johar isn't holding back.
He's called the recent online backlash against Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone after their Koffee With Karan Season nine appearances "downright regressive."
He questioned why people on social media feel the need to offer unsolicited relationship advice to celebrities.
Johar defends stars, urges boundaries
Johar emphasized that while it's normal for public figures to get opinions, telling them how to live their personal lives crosses a line.
He stood up for Vijay and Rashmika against harsh comments and praised Ranveer and Deepika for being open about their pasts.
Johar also pointed out that even families are getting dragged into online drama, reminding everyone to respect personal boundaries, even in the age of nonstop digital scrutiny.