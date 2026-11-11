Johar calls backlash against 'Koffee With Karan' guests regressive

Johar emphasized that while it's normal for public figures to get opinions, telling them how to live their personal lives crosses a line.

He stood up for Vijay and Rashmika against harsh comments and praised Ranveer and Deepika for being open about their pasts.

Johar also pointed out that even families are getting dragged into online drama, reminding everyone to respect personal boundaries, even in the age of nonstop digital scrutiny.