Johar ends 'Koffee With Karan' with final season on JioHotstar
Entertainment
After more than two decades, Karan Johar is saying goodbye to his iconic chat show, Koffee With Karan. The ninth and final season premieres exclusively on JioHotstar on October 14, 2026.
Johar described ending the show as "emotional and personal," since it's been such a big part of his life since its 2004 debut with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.
Johar to spend next decade directing
Johar now wants to shift gears and focus on filmmaking for the next 10 years.
In his words, "I want to spend the next decade of my life directing more movies... telling many more stories... so with a heavy heart I am making this season my last."
Over the years, Koffee With Karan became a pop culture favorite for its unfiltered celebrity chats with stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.