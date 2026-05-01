Johar reportedly to make 1st Met Gala appearance in 2026
Entertainment
Karan Johar is reportedly all set for his first-ever Met Gala appearance on May 4, 2026, in New York.
He'll be joined by designer Manish Malhotra, who's reportedly creating a custom outfit for him, and regular attendee Natasha Poonawalla.
The theme this year? Costume Art, with a dress code that celebrates fashion as art.
Indian representation strong at Met Gala
This Met Gala is shaping up to be big for Indian representation: Johar, Malhotra, Isha Ambani, and Poonawalla are all expected to attend.
The event will feature around 200 garments alongside 200 art objects and has global icons like Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Anna Wintour as co-chairs, Venus Williams, and Lisa as part of the host committee.
Looks like it'll be one stylish night.