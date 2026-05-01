Johar reportedly to make 1st Met Gala appearance in 2026

Indian representation strong at Met Gala

This Met Gala is shaping up to be big for Indian representation: Johar, Malhotra, Isha Ambani, and Poonawalla are all expected to attend.

The event will feature around 200 garments alongside 200 art objects and has global icons like Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Anna Wintour as co-chairs, Venus Williams, and Lisa as part of the host committee.

Looks like it'll be one stylish night.