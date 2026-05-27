Johar says he rejects Dharma Productions IPO despite Poonawalla sale

Johar vows to stay, runs Tyaani

Karan also opened up about how personal Dharma is for him: he was actually upset when an "exit clause" was discussed during the sale.

"Why would I leave? This is my passion. I want to die on a film set," he said.

Besides films, Karan runs Tyaani, a jewelry brand known for its rings that look super luxe without breaking the bank.