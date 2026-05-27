Johar says he rejects Dharma Productions IPO despite Poonawalla sale
Entertainment
Karan Johar isn't interested in making Dharma Productions a publicly traded company.
On The BarberShop with Shantanu, he shared that his late father, Yash Johar, told him an IPO just wasn't their style: "It's not in our nature or culture."
Even after selling 50% of the company to Adar Poonawalla in 2024, Karan says he's still all in and committed to the brand.
Johar vows to stay, runs Tyaani
Karan also opened up about how personal Dharma is for him: he was actually upset when an "exit clause" was discussed during the sale.
"Why would I leave? This is my passion. I want to die on a film set," he said.
Besides films, Karan runs Tyaani, a jewelry brand known for its rings that look super luxe without breaking the bank.