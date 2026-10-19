Johar teaser introduces Kapoor 'Student of the Year: After Dark'
Entertainment
Karan Johar just dropped the teaser for Student Of The Year: After Dark, introducing Shanaya Kapoor in her OTT debut.
This time, St. Teresa's isn't all about glitz and friendships. The series dives into darker mysteries and student conflicts.
Catch it on JioHotstar starting November 13, 2026.
'After Dark' pivots to thriller
Breaking away from the usual campus drama, After Dark goes full thriller with more grit and intensity.
The original films launched big names like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, but this new chapter hints at a significant change at St. Teresa's and a darker, mystery-driven narrative.