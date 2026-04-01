John Abendshien, 'Home Alone' owner, asphyxia death at nature preserve
Entertainment
John Abendshien, who once owned the famous Home Alone house, was found dead at a nearby nature preserve on April 22.
The coroner said his death was "asphyxia in a manner consistent with being self-inflicted," and the coroner's office said it was believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community at this time.
An investigation into what happened is still ongoing.
Abendshien arrested on 7 felony charges
Just days earlier, Abendshien had been arrested after police found electronic evidence linked to child sexual abuse material.
He was hit with seven felony charges following cyber tips and was released on bail the next day.
Legal proceedings were underway at the time of his death.