John Abendshien, 'Home Alone' owner, asphyxia death at nature preserve Entertainment Apr 25, 2026

John Abendshien, who once owned the famous Home Alone house, was found dead at a nearby nature preserve on April 22.

The coroner said his death was "asphyxia in a manner consistent with being self-inflicted," and the coroner's office said it was believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community at this time.

An investigation into what happened is still ongoing.