Rohit Shetty-John Abraham's cop drama titled 'Maria IPS'?

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty , known for his action-packed entertainers, is reportedly wrapping up the shoot for his upcoming film based on the life of decorated police officer Rakesh Maria . The movie will star John Abraham in the lead role. Bollywood Hungama has reported that the team is likely to title the film Maria IPS, although a final decision will be made soon.

Title choice 'Maria IPS' reflects commercial vibe, says source A source told the portal, "Rohit, lead actor John Abraham and others in the core team felt that this was an apt title considering that it's based on the life of a police officer named Rakesh Maria." "At the same time, the title has a commercial vibe and would send the right message to the viewers."

Announcement pending 'Maria IPS' team to announce title, release date soon The source added, "The makers did look for other options, but in all probability Maria IPS is what the film will be called." "A final call will be taken in a month, after which the makers will announce the approved title and hopefully also its release date." The team is reportedly thrilled with how the film has turned out.

Innovative approach Shetty's new filmmaking style in 'Maria IPS' The source also revealed that Shetty will be showcasing a new style of commercial filmmaking in Maria IPS. "Rohit Shetty will showcase a new style of commercial filmmaking with this film that viewers haven't seen before. Even John Abraham has delivered a performance to watch out for." The film was shot in real-life locations, primarily in South and Central Mumbai.

