Rohit Shetty kickstarts 'Golmaal 5' set construction in Film City

The decision to shoot in Film City, Mumbai, will also be beneficial for the actors. The source added, "With the shoot largely centered in Film City, Mumbai, it'll be convenient for the actors to stay at home and report to the set whenever required." The movie stars Ajay Devgn , Arshad Warsi , Tusshar Kapoor , Shreyas Talpade, and Kunal Kemmu.

Film updates

'Golmaal 5' plot and cast details

The fifth installment of the Golmaal franchise will reportedly see Sharman Joshi return to the series. The film's plot is still under wraps, but reports suggest that this time the antagonist will be a woman. Shetty had confirmed Golmaal 5 in November 2024, sharing that he plans to revisit Golmaal's comedic universe before returning to high-octane action.