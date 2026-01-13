Rohit Shetty kickstarts 'Golmaal 5' set construction in Film City
What's the story
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has begun constructing sets for his upcoming film Golmaal 5 at Mumbai's Film City, reported Bollywood Hungama. The sets, including a cafe, police station, and palatial residence, are expected to be ready by February. The source told the portal, "Rohit Shetty usually likes to shoot a chunk of his films in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, or Goa. But with Golmaal 5, he'll make an exception and shoot in Film City, Mumbai."
Actor convenience
'Golmaal 5' actors to benefit from Mumbai's Film City location
The decision to shoot in Film City, Mumbai, will also be beneficial for the actors. The source added, "With the shoot largely centered in Film City, Mumbai, it'll be convenient for the actors to stay at home and report to the set whenever required." The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Kunal Kemmu.
Film updates
'Golmaal 5' plot and cast details
The fifth installment of the Golmaal franchise will reportedly see Sharman Joshi return to the series. The film's plot is still under wraps, but reports suggest that this time the antagonist will be a woman. Shetty had confirmed Golmaal 5 in November 2024, sharing that he plans to revisit Golmaal's comedic universe before returning to high-octane action.