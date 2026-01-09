Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5' to begin filming in February

The fifth installment of the popular Golmaal franchise , starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Rohit Shetty , is set to go on floors in February, reported Bollywood Hungama. The duo has been a part of this successful comedy series for over two decades. The upcoming film will reportedly retain the humor quotient of its predecessors while exploring a new idea.

Script details 'Golmaal 5' script reportedly funnier than previous installments A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are super confident on Golmaal 5 and believe that the script for the fifth installment is funnier than the earlier four films." The source added, "It retains the comic essence of the franchise but explores an idea that has never been done before in the world of Golmaal."

Schedule Shetty to complete John Abraham's biopic before 'Golmaal 5' Shetty is currently working on a biopic of Rakesh Maria, starring John Abraham. The film is scheduled to wrap up by the end of January, after which he will immediately start working on Golmaal 5. "Golmaal 5 is easily the most awaited comedy of Indian Cinema and the team is all set to shoot it non-stop from February to July," the source added.