Next Article
John Abraham-Rohit Shetty's 'Maria' goes to 'Singham'-maker's studio
John Abraham is on set for a new biopic about former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria, with Rohit Shetty directing.
This marks the first time Abraham and Shetty are teaming up.
The movie, likely to release in 2026, started filming in South Mumbai and has now shifted to Mira Road's Ellora Studios for some intense interrogation scenes.
Film will be more of a procedural drama
Unlike Shetty's usual action-packed style, this one's a procedural drama inspired by Maria's autobiography, Let Me Say It Now.
Expect gripping police station sequences and a behind-the-scenes look at major investigations from Mumbai's crime history.
With a big crew handling five major action set pieces by August-end, the film aims to dig deep into Maria's toughest cases.