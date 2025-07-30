John Abraham-Rohit Shetty's 'Maria' goes to 'Singham'-maker's studio Entertainment Jul 30, 2025

John Abraham is on set for a new biopic about former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria, with Rohit Shetty directing.

This marks the first time Abraham and Shetty are teaming up.

The movie, likely to release in 2026, started filming in South Mumbai and has now shifted to Mira Road's Ellora Studios for some intense interrogation scenes.