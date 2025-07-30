Next Article
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' sells over 1L tickets in 24 hours
Vijay Deverakonda's new film Kingdom is already making waves—it sold over one lakh tickets within just 24 hours of advance bookings.
The movie, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and set to release on July 31, 2025, also features music by Anirudh Ravichander, who hyped up fans with a live pre-release performance.
'Kingdom' trailer gets positive response; shows added
Kingdom dives into themes of brotherhood in a gritty gangster setting, with Bhagyashri Borse playing a major role.
The trailer's strong response has led to global premiere shows being planned for release day.
Producer Vamsi even teased that there's "scope for Part 2," hinting at more action if this one hits big—so fans might have more Kingdom to look forward to.