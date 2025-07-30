Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' sells over 1L tickets in 24 hours

'Kingdom' trailer gets positive response; shows added

Kingdom dives into themes of brotherhood in a gritty gangster setting, with Bhagyashri Borse playing a major role.

The trailer's strong response has led to global premiere shows being planned for release day.

Producer Vamsi even teased that there's "scope for Part 2," hinting at more action if this one hits big—so fans might have more Kingdom to look forward to.