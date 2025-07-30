'RHOD' star D'Andra Simmons reveals breast cancer diagnosis
D'Andra Simmons, known from The Real Housewives of Dallas, just revealed she's been diagnosed with breast cancer.
She posted from the UTSW Simmons Cancer Center before surgery, mentioning she's now the third woman on her mom's side to face this diagnosis.
More on her treatment and updates
Simmons thanked her doctors and fans for their support, expressing gratitude to everyone caring for her. Her mom and husband were by her side on surgery day.
True to form, she also shared honest updates on Instagram about her procedures—like seed localization and lymph node mapping—giving followers a real look at what treatment is like.
Her previous health battles
This isn't the first time Simmons has talked about health issues; back in 2021, she opened up about long COVID struggles.
By staying transparent now, she hopes sharing her journey will help others facing tough times too.