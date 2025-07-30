Next Article
Box office to streaming: 'Happy Gilmore' sequel sets new record
Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 just set a new Netflix record, pulling in 46.7 million views in its first three days after dropping on July 25, 2025.
The sequel brings back Sandler's famously hot-headed golfer and is directed by Kyle Newacheck, with Sandler and Tim Herlihy co-writing the script.
Cast and crew of the movie
The movie reunites original stars Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Ben Stiller while adding Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny to the mix—plus a few cameos from Sandler's own family.
It also honors late cast members Bob Barker, Carl Weathers, and Frances Bay.
Even with big competition like KPop Demon Hunters, Happy Gilmore 2 has scored the top spot on Netflix—proving that Sandler's blend of nostalgia and comedy still hits home for fans old and new.