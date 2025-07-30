'KSBKBT' reboot is here! Tulsi-Mihir's anniversary, family secrets, tensions Entertainment Jul 30, 2025

The classic soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is back as of July 29, reuniting Smriti Irani with her original co-stars.

The first episode kicks off with the Virani family prepping for Tulsi and Mihir's 38th anniversary, but not everything is as perfect as it seems—tensions are already bubbling beneath the surface.