'KSBKBT' reboot is here! Tulsi-Mihir's anniversary, family secrets, tensions
The classic soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is back as of July 29, reuniting Smriti Irani with her original co-stars.
The first episode kicks off with the Virani family prepping for Tulsi and Mihir's 38th anniversary, but not everything is as perfect as it seems—tensions are already bubbling beneath the surface.
Episode 2 teases even more drama: a diya goes out (never a good sign in TV land), hinting at trouble ahead.
With Gayatri Chachi plotting and younger family members keeping secrets, things are set to get messy for Tulsi and her loved ones.
Looks like this reboot isn't holding back on the classic family twists!