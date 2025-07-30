Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas finally confirm dating rumors
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas just made things pretty clear—they were spotted holding hands and enjoying ice cream together during a cozy weekend in Woodstock, Vermont.
The two also checked out a national park and did some shopping, just days after being seen at an Oasis concert in London.
Their hand-holding has finally put months of dating rumors to rest, even though neither has commented publicly.
A look at their dating timeline
Cruise and de Armas first sparked talk back in February when they had dinner together in London.
Since then, fans have noticed them on everything from helicopter rides to park strolls.
While they were originally linked as co-stars, these recent outings have made it pretty obvious there's more going on.
Their relationship history
Cruise has been married three times—to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman (with whom he shares two adopted kids), and Katie Holmes.
De Armas was previously married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet and later dated Ben Affleck for a while before splitting up over lifestyle differences.
She also briefly dated Manuel Anido Cuesta before getting together with Cruise.