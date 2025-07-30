Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas finally confirm dating rumors Entertainment Jul 30, 2025

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas just made things pretty clear—they were spotted holding hands and enjoying ice cream together during a cozy weekend in Woodstock, Vermont.

The two also checked out a national park and did some shopping, just days after being seen at an Oasis concert in London.

Their hand-holding has finally put months of dating rumors to rest, even though neither has commented publicly.