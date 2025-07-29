Next Article
Drake cancels remaining 'AMW' tour dates, no reschedule possible
Drake just called off the last four shows of his "Anita Max Win" tour in Australia and New Zealand, with Live Nation confirming on July 29, 2025, that there's no way to reschedule.
This wraps up months of uncertainty after those dates were first postponed.
Refunds will be processed by Live Nation
The tour kicked off in February and hit 12 cities before scheduling issues forced the final Aussie and Auckland shows to pause.
Now, it's official—they're not coming back.
If you had tickets, refunds are on the way from Live Nation.
Drake is currently on a European tour
Even though fans down under miss out, Drake hasn't slowed down—he's been headlining major festivals like Lollapalooza Argentina and Wireless London, and he's currently touring Europe with PartyNextDoor.