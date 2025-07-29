Shekhar Kapur's 'Warlord': Teaser of AI-generated series is out now
Shekhar Kapur just revealed the teaser for Warlord, a sci-fi series made entirely with generative AI alongside Mumbai's Studio Blo.
The story follows an interdimensional warrior who escapes death thanks to a lover shifting him across realities.
The teaser features wild visuals—think jellyfish-like, self-healing spaceships floating over alien worlds.
The full episode should drop in the next couple of months.
Kapur and his team's process
Warlord is about warriors protecting mystical crystals that power the galaxy—these particles are even tinier than neutrinos.
Kapur's team used AI to create everything in just two weeks, showing how fast and different this production process can be.
What are Kapur's plans for 'Warlord?'
Kapur wants Warlord to be a collaborative universe where creators worldwide can join in by using show assets for a small fee.
He also hopes to launch an AI-focused filmmaking school in Mumbai's Dharavi, aiming to help new storytellers learn this cutting-edge craft.