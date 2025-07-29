Shekhar Kapur's 'Warlord': Teaser of AI-generated series is out now Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

Shekhar Kapur just revealed the teaser for Warlord, a sci-fi series made entirely with generative AI alongside Mumbai's Studio Blo.

The story follows an interdimensional warrior who escapes death thanks to a lover shifting him across realities.

The teaser features wild visuals—think jellyfish-like, self-healing spaceships floating over alien worlds.

The full episode should drop in the next couple of months.