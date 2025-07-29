'Honeymoon in Shillong' to retell Indore businessman Raja's murder case

Family supports film, hopes it sends message against betrayal

Most scenes will be shot in Indore, with some filmed on location in Meghalaya for authenticity.

Raja went missing during his honeymoon there in May 2023; sadly, his body was found days later.

His family has given their blessing, hoping the movie tells Raja's story honestly and sends a strong message against betrayal while showing Meghalaya in a positive light.

A total of eight people, including Sonam, were arrested for their roles in the crime.