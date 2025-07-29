Karan Johar might make movie on Dharmendra-Shabana's 'Rocky Aur Rani' kiss
Karan Johar just dropped a fun hint—he might make a movie about the on-screen love story between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's characters.
This comes after their much-talked-about kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
As Johar put it, "There is a separate love story there."
Meanwhile, 'Rocky Aur Rani' marked Johar's comeback as director
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, released in 2023, marked Johar's big return as director after seven years.
The film paired Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as leads exploring each other's families before marriage, but it was the veteran cast—Dharmendra, Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan—that stole hearts.
The movie was both a box office and critical hit.
This is what Johar said about his other films
Johar sees Rocky Aur Rani alongside his classics like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and My Name Is Khan. He also shared that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai saved his family's production house back in the day.
Up next: he's producing Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, hitting screens August 1.