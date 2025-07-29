Karan Johar might make movie on Dharmendra-Shabana's 'Rocky Aur Rani' kiss

Meanwhile, 'Rocky Aur Rani' marked Johar's comeback as director

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, released in 2023, marked Johar's big return as director after seven years.

The film paired Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as leads exploring each other's families before marriage, but it was the veteran cast—Dharmendra, Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan—that stole hearts.

The movie was both a box office and critical hit.