'Rajaputhiran' review: Family drama struggles to rise above cliches Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

"Rajaputhiran," a new Tamil film directed by Mahaa Kandhan, just dropped on AhaTamil for subscribers.

The story follows Chellaiyah (Prabhu), a straight-laced farmer whose world is shaken when his son Patta (Vetri) gets tangled up in illegal money deals.

Set against the struggles of drought-hit Ramanathapuram, the film digs into tough family choices and loyalty.