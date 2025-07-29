Next Article
'Rajaputhiran' review: Family drama struggles to rise above cliches
"Rajaputhiran," a new Tamil film directed by Mahaa Kandhan, just dropped on AhaTamil for subscribers.
The story follows Chellaiyah (Prabhu), a straight-laced farmer whose world is shaken when his son Patta (Vetri) gets tangled up in illegal money deals.
Set against the struggles of drought-hit Ramanathapuram, the film digs into tough family choices and loyalty.
Cast and crew of the film
The movie features Prabhu, Krishna Priya, Vetri, plus Mansoor Ali Khan and Imman Annachi.
Nawfal Raja Asi did the music and Oliver Deny handled cinematography.
"Rajaputhiran" hit theaters on May 30 this year but got only a lukewarm response—its IMDb rating sits at 5.5/10—though it's been noted for its take on family under pressure.