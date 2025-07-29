'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' reboot: How long running

While there are fresh faces and some updates to the setting, Upadhyay promises the heart of the show—the family values and Mihir-Tulsi bond—will stay true. Smriti Irani also returns as Tulsi, so that iconic duo is back.

Refresh your memory about original series

The original "Kyunki Saas..." was a TV legend with 1,833 episodes from 2000 to 2008.

This reboot drops July 29 at 10:30pm on Star Plus.

The story now spotlights the next-gen Viranis, but fans can still count on plenty of classic drama and emotion.