'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' reboot: How long running

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' reboot:
Amar Upadhyay is back as Mihir Virani in the "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" continuation, but he's keeping expectations real—he shared, "it looks like a finite series... maybe 10 months or a year at most."
Upadhyay assures core values will remain intact
While there are fresh faces and some updates to the setting, Upadhyay promises the heart of the show—the family values and Mihir-Tulsi bond—will stay true.
Smriti Irani also returns as Tulsi, so that iconic duo is back.
Refresh your memory about original series
The original "Kyunki Saas..." was a TV legend with 1,833 episodes from 2000 to 2008.
This reboot drops July 29 at 10:30pm on Star Plus.
The story now spotlights the next-gen Viranis, but fans can still count on plenty of classic drama and emotion.