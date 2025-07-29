Next Article
'Junior' OTT release date is out
Junior, the Telugu-Kannada film that marked Kireeti Reddy's debut, is coming to Amazon Prime Video just weeks after its July 18 theatrical release.
This family drama—starring Genelia Deshmukh and Sreeleela—dives into father-son bonds and is said to have grossed around ₹11 crore in total before wrapping up in theaters by July 31.
OTT release date and other details
You can catch Junior on Amazon Prime Video starting August 2, as the makers are dropping it early to ride the wave of positive buzz and reach more viewers online.
'Junior': A family entertainer that clicked with audiences
Fans loved Reddy's acting and dance moves, while the song "Viral Vayyari" with Sreeleela turned heads.
Performances by Genelia Deshmukh and V Ravichandran also got a thumbs-up, making Junior a steady hit especially among Telugu audiences.