'Junior' OTT release date is out Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

Junior, the Telugu-Kannada film that marked Kireeti Reddy's debut, is coming to Amazon Prime Video just weeks after its July 18 theatrical release.

This family drama—starring Genelia Deshmukh and Sreeleela—dives into father-son bonds and is said to have grossed around ₹11 crore in total before wrapping up in theaters by July 31.