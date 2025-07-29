Next Article
'Untamed': Netflix renews Eric Bana's hit docuseries for Season 2
Netflix is bringing back Untamed for another season after its strong debut—24.6 million views since July 17.
Eric Bana returns as Kyle Turner, the Investigative Services Branch agent of the National Parks Service who cracked a tough case at Yosemite in Season 1.
What to expect in new season
Season 2 shakes things up by sending Turner to a whole new national park, with fresh challenges and a different vibe.
The creators say this new setting will push Turner out of his comfort zone, and we'll meet some new faces along the way.
Bana's excited to dive back in, calling out the crew's hard work and how fan love turned what was supposed to be a one-off into an ongoing story.