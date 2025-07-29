Sean 'Diddy' Combs found guilty on 2 sex trafficking counts

Prosecutors said he used drugs during these events

Combs could get up to 20 years in prison, though federal guidelines suggest it might be closer to the statutory maximum.

Prosecutors said he used drugs during these events, but his legal team argued everything was consensual.

Since being locked up in September 2024, his lawyers have pushed for a $50-million bond, saying jail conditions are unsafe.

But the judge denied bail because of evidence of violence tied to the case, and Diddy remains in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center as officials review the situation.

```