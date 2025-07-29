Sean 'Diddy' Combs found guilty on 2 sex trafficking counts
Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was found guilty on two counts of transporting people for prostitution under the Mann Act.
The case centered on claims that he coerced ex-girlfriends and male sex workers into drug-fueled encounters.
While he avoided even harsher charges like racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking—which could have meant life behind bars—these convictions are still serious.
Combs could get up to 20 years in prison, though federal guidelines suggest it might be closer to the statutory maximum.
Prosecutors said he used drugs during these events, but his legal team argued everything was consensual.
Since being locked up in September 2024, his lawyers have pushed for a $50-million bond, saying jail conditions are unsafe.
But the judge denied bail because of evidence of violence tied to the case, and Diddy remains in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center as officials review the situation.
