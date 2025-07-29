Next Article
Ozzy Osbourne's funeral to include public procession for fans
Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary rocker who passed away on July 22, will be remembered with a private funeral, but his family is making sure fans can say goodbye too.
They're inviting everyone to join a public procession in Birmingham on July 30 at 1:00pm BST to celebrate his "one-of-a-kind life and legacy."
Route of the procession and other details
The procession will pass by iconic spots like Black Sabbath Bridge and a memorial bench covered in tributes.
There'll be live music from Bostin Brass, and Ozzy's family—Sharon, Kelly, and Jack—will be there.
If you can't make it in person, you can still join via livestream from anywhere in the world.