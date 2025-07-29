Naseeruddin Shah to headline series on JRD Tata Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

Naseeruddin Shah is set to bring JRD Tata's story to life in the new series "Made in India: A Titan's Story," announced on Tata's 121st birth anniversary.

The show, directed by Robby Grewal and coming to Amazon MX Player next year, dives into how Tata—an industrialist, aviator, and philanthropist—founded Tata Airlines and helped shape modern Indian industry.