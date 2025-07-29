Next Article
Naseeruddin Shah to headline series on JRD Tata
Naseeruddin Shah is set to bring JRD Tata's story to life in the new series "Made in India: A Titan's Story," announced on Tata's 121st birth anniversary.
The show, directed by Robby Grewal and coming to Amazon MX Player next year, dives into how Tata—an industrialist, aviator, and philanthropist—founded Tata Airlines and helped shape modern Indian industry.
Jim Sarbh, Namita Dubey also part of cast
Jim Sarbh will play Xerxes Desai, the founder of Titan Watches, alongside a cast including Namita Dubey and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi.
Director Grewal called it "an inspiring journey" bringing Tata's vision onscreen, while Amazon MX Player's Amogh Dusad said Shah's performance aims to remind viewers of Tata's lasting impact on innovation and nation-building.