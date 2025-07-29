Next Article
'Peacemaker' characters to continue in new DC Universe, reveals Gunn
James Gunn just confirmed that most Peacemaker characters will stick around in the new DC Universe, but Bat-Mite—the quirky Batman superfan from another dimension—won't be joining the reboot.
Gunn shared this during a podcast episode, putting an end to Bat-Mite's status as canon in the new DCU.
'Shrek 5' is in the works
Eddie Murphy revealed that Shrek 5 is in the works, plus a Donkey spinoff kicks off production in September 2025. The new film will explore Donkey's life with his dragon wife and their hybrid kids.
Also, fun fact: Glasgow is doubling for New York in the upcoming Spider-Man movie, and Alien: Earth star Babou Ceesay teased a "ruthless" cyborg role.