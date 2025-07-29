'28 Years Later' streaming: Where to watch the horror sequel

'28 Years Later' streaming options and upcoming sequel

You can stream 28 Years Later right now on Prime Video—buy for $24.99 or rent for $19.99 (no Prime membership needed). Rentals last for 30 days but expire 48 hours after you hit play.

If you prefer physical copies, Blu-ray and DVD preorders are open on Amazon (release date TBA).

Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, the story continues with a sequel—28 Years Later: The Bone Temple—featuring a screenplay by Garland and set for January 2026.