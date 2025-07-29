'28 Years Later' streaming: Where to watch the horror sequel
The long-awaited sequel to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later is finally here!
28 Years Later, set on a quarantined British Isles after decades of isolation, stars Alfie Williams and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
The film dropped on June 20, 2025, and brings back the tense, post-apocalyptic vibe fans love.
'28 Years Later' streaming options and upcoming sequel
You can stream 28 Years Later right now on Prime Video—buy for $24.99 or rent for $19.99 (no Prime membership needed). Rentals last for 30 days but expire 48 hours after you hit play.
If you prefer physical copies, Blu-ray and DVD preorders are open on Amazon (release date TBA).
Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, the story continues with a sequel—28 Years Later: The Bone Temple—featuring a screenplay by Garland and set for January 2026.