Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' gets OTT release date ahead of release Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

Vijay Deverakonda's biggest film yet, Kingdom, is dropping in theaters on July 31, 2024.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Creations, this Telugu spy action thriller also features Satyadev Kancharana and Bhagyashri Borse.

You can catch it in Telugu, Hindi, or Tamil.