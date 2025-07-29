Next Article
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' gets OTT release date ahead of release
Vijay Deverakonda's biggest film yet, Kingdom, is dropping in theaters on July 31, 2024.
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Creations, this Telugu spy action thriller also features Satyadev Kancharana and Bhagyashri Borse.
You can catch it in Telugu, Hindi, or Tamil.
Streaming platform and pricing details
Once its big-screen run wraps up, Kingdom will stream on Netflix—thanks to a hefty ₹50 crore deal (that's 38.46% of the movie's budget).
With positive buzz from the trailer and strong business before release, fans are hoping this action-packed flick gives Deverakonda a solid comeback.