Chiranjeevi-Srikanth Odela's 'Chiru 154' gets new release date Jul 29, 2025

The buzzed-about movie teaming up megastar Chiranjeevi and director Srikanth Odela is now delayed until 2027, with a release planned for the end of that year.

The main reason? Budget issues with Odela's current project, The Paradise, featuring Nani, have put this action drama (produced by Nani) on hold.

Fans are still eager to see what happens when Odela's style meets Chiranjeevi's star power, even if the wait just got longer.