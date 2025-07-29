'Saiyaara' remix is wedding banger, but not for usual reasons
The title track from the film Saiyaara was already a hit, but now it's blowing up again thanks to DJ Rahill Mehta.
He mashed up Shreya Ghoshal's reprise of Saiyaara with Raanjhaan from Shershaah, turning it into a wedding anthem that's everywhere on Instagram.
Rahill's mashup is everywhere on Instagram
Rahill's video—set to real wedding clips, including moments from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's big day—has racked up over 340K views and 150K likes in just two days.
The mashup has struck a chord with fans who love seeing Bollywood hits reimagined for celebrations.
Rahill gets backing from original 'Saiyaara' composer
Tanishk Bagchi himself gave Rahill a shoutout on Instagram with a clap emoji, and Rahill replied with heart emojis.
It's clear the Saiyaara soundtrack is making waves far beyond the movie—and both artists are here for it.