'Saiyaara' remix is wedding banger, but not for usual reasons Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

The title track from the film Saiyaara was already a hit, but now it's blowing up again thanks to DJ Rahill Mehta.

He mashed up Shreya Ghoshal's reprise of Saiyaara with Raanjhaan from Shershaah, turning it into a wedding anthem that's everywhere on Instagram.