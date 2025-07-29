Box office collection: Vijay-Nithya's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' mints ₹31.5 crore Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen's new rom-com "Thalaivan Thalaivii" is making waves at the box office.

Since dropping on July 25, it's pulled in ₹31.5 crore across India in just four days, with weekend numbers jumping from ₹6.5 crore on Friday to ₹11 crore by Sunday.

If this pace keeps up, it's set to hit ₹42 crore by week one and could cross the ₹50 crore mark soon.