Box office collection: Vijay-Nithya's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' mints ₹31.5 crore
Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen's new rom-com "Thalaivan Thalaivii" is making waves at the box office.
Since dropping on July 25, it's pulled in ₹31.5 crore across India in just four days, with weekend numbers jumping from ₹6.5 crore on Friday to ₹11 crore by Sunday.
If this pace keeps up, it's set to hit ₹42 crore by week one and could cross the ₹50 crore mark soon.
'Thalaivan Thalaivii' is yet to release in overseas markets
Tamil Nadu has been the film's biggest fan—bringing in a massive ₹27 crore so far, including a solid Monday run.
Karnataka chipped in with ₹2.75 crore, while Kerala and other regions added another ₹0.75 crore each.
It's another big win for Tamil cinema this year!