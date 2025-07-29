Next Article
Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh release 'Sapphire' collab: 'Best singer in world'
Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh just released a fresh take on Sheeran's song "Sapphire," blending English, Hindi, and Punjabi lyrics.
Recorded in Goa with top producers, this version brings together both artists' unique styles—Sheeran even called Singh "arguably the best singer in the world" during an interview on Australia's 60 Minutes show.
Sheeran learned Punjabi singing, sitar from Singh
This collab was more than just studio time—Sheeran traveled to Singh's hometown in West Bengal, learned some Punjabi singing and sitar from him, and the two bonded over boat rides and late-night scooter trips.
The final track has become a favorite for Sheeran's daughters too, showing how music can really cross borders.