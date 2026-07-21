Who was John Kirby? Actor, acting coach dies at 75
What's the story
John Kirby, a celebrated actor and acting coach, passed away last week at the age of 75. The news was confirmed by Nathan Nesbitt, Kirby's studio manager and assistant for over two decades. Nesbitt wrote on Instagram, "I am here to officially, with a broken heart...announce the passing of our beloved John in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 15, and it has been devastating for all of us, and we're trying just to find a way to cope."
Career highlights
Kirby was a well-known acting coach
Kirby was the son of actor Bruce Kirby and brother of actor Bruno Kirby.
He was a highly respected acting coach in Hollywood, having trained many notable actors such as Jeff Bridges, Cameron Diaz, Jim Caviezel, Chrissy Metz, Morris Chestnut, and Judith Light, among others.
His coaching extended to feature films and television productions as well.
Industry influence
His influence on the film industry was immense
Nesbitt further emphasized Kirby's influence on the film industry, stating, "I can't turn on a television or watch a film without recognizing someone John coached, mentored, or influenced."
"His fingerprints are everywhere in this industry. His impact extends far beyond the performances we see on screen; it's woven into the very fabric of Hollywood."
Health struggle
Kirby was diagnosed with ALS in 2023
Kirby was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2023 after a year of experiencing symptoms.
His diagnosis came after he suffered a fall that resulted in a broken hip.
Despite being given six months to live after his diagnosis, Kirby defied expectations and lived for over three years.
A celebration of his life will be held on August 15 at Hollywood Hills's Hall of Liberty.