'Get Smart' reboot: John Mulaney in talks for lead role

The original Get Smart TV series, co-created by Mel Brooks and Buck Henry, debuted in 1965 and ran for 138 episodes until 1970.

Don Adams starred as the bumbling Agent Smart, with Barbara Feldon as his competent partner, Agent 99.

The show won seven Emmy Awards during its run, including three acting wins for Adams.

It was also adapted into a film in 2008 starring Steve Carell and Anne Hathaway.