'Get Smart' reboot: John Mulaney in talks for lead role
What's the story
Acclaimed comedian and actor John Mulaney is circling the role of Agent Maxwell Smart in Warner Bros.'s upcoming reboot of Get Smart, reported Variety. The project is still in the development stage with Seth Grahame-Smith, known for his work on Now You See Me: Now You Don't (2025), set to write the screenplay. Andrew Lazar and Chuck Roven are attached as producers.
Franchise history
Original 'Get Smart' series and its film adaptation
The original Get Smart TV series, co-created by Mel Brooks and Buck Henry, debuted in 1965 and ran for 138 episodes until 1970.
Don Adams starred as the bumbling Agent Smart, with Barbara Feldon as his competent partner, Agent 99.
The show won seven Emmy Awards during its run, including three acting wins for Adams.
It was also adapted into a film in 2008 starring Steve Carell and Anne Hathaway.
Career highlights
Mulaney's recent projects
Mulaney's latest starring role was as the host of Netflix's anti-talk show Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, which aired 12 episodes in 2025.
He is also set to embark on a nine-show New York comedy tour titled Mulaney Takes Manhattan in January 2027.
His next movie role will be in David O. Russell's sports biopic Madden, where he will portray Trip Hawkins, the founder of video game giant Electronic Arts.